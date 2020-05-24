Video link to Following the Footsteps of My Father 24 Sunday May 2020 Posted by rabbijohnrosove in Uncategorized ≈ 4 Comments Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Marsha Pinson said:
While I was comforted by your sending the link after your Post (I do it from time to time), I was moved to tears by this quietly powerful story of courage and kindness and gratitude.
Thank you.
William Simon said:
Thanks for sharing this most remarkable story and film. It truly demonstrates the impact of one decision. Thanks. Bill
Harriett Bay said:
This is a beautiful tribute. Have you been watching A French Village?
David Brumer said:
Wow! I saw Spartacus in a re-release at the Cinerama Dome about 20 years ago. The place was packed. At the end of the movie, when every man stands up and says, “I’m Spartacus!” it was extremely emotional. After the movie, there were a LOT of men in the bathroom weeping. You would figure it is a movie and a nice idea. Not the stuff people actually do. Then to hear about it in real life, under the same duress. Unreal. Thank you for sharing this. As one of the men telling the story says at the end: it restores ones hope for humanity.
David Brumer