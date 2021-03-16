A two-state solution continues to command the support of a majority of Israelis, the equivalent of 65 or 66 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, but only 20.5 percent of Israeli voters consider the Israeli-Palestinian conflict an important electoral issue, according to a new poll commissioned by the Geneva Initiative one week before the 4th election in 2 years.

For details, see – https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/elections/.premium.HIGHLIGHT-poll-israeli-leftists-backing-right-wing-parties-to-oust-netanyahu-1.9622279