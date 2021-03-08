The Forverts has released a Yiddish rendition of folksinger Woody Guthrie’s classic song, “This Land is Your Land.”

The music video, which features an international group of Yiddish singers and klezmer musicians, was produced by punk-klezmer musician Daniel Kahn.

While a Yiddish version of “This Land is Your Land” may at first seem far afield from the “dust-bowl troubadour’s” life and work, Guthrie, who was not Jewish, actually had deep personal and artistic connections to Yiddish and Jewish culture. His mother-in-law was the acclaimed Yiddish poet Aliza Greenblatt and the two often performed their works for each other.

Thanks to Letty Cottin Pogrebin who posted it in her frequent newsletters.

https://forward.com/yiddish/464504/watch-the-forverts-premieres-yiddish-version-of-woody-guthries-classic/