[Note: This report published by Peace Now concerning the settlement expansion activities of KKL-JNF in the last two years should alarm everyone who understands that a two-state resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the ONLY WAY to best assure Israel’s long-term security, democracy, and Jewish character and bring justice to the Palestinian people.]

Since Israel’s conquest of the West Bank in 1967, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has been involved in settlement activity. There were years when the role it played in settling the West Bank was central and relatively significant (mainly by land acquisitions and funding of different kinds to projects in settlements). In other years, its role was not pivotal to the development of the settlements. In recent years we see that KKL-JNF raised significantly its involvement in the settlement activity, allocating millions of shekels to the settlements and allowing the settlers to use KKL-JNF to promote their agenda to take over Palestinian properties and to expand the settlements.

Main activities:

Land Purchase – allocating some NIS 88 million for dubious land purchases in the West Bank. Taking legal actions to evict Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (see the Sumarin Family case). Funding for settlement projects

For the full report, see – https://peacenow.org.il/en/settler-national-fund-keren-kayemeth-leisraels-acquisition-of-west-bank-land