Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

The analysis of the Trump movie from January 6, 2021 by Jason Stanley of “Just Security” (February 4, 2021) in the article (link below) is chilling and terrifying. This piece ought to be read and considered by everyone, especially the leadership of the Republican Party in Congress and State legislatures as a warning.

Given the concerted Republican legislative efforts (more than 100 bills in 28 states) to suppress voting in future elections, because Republicans don’t believe they can win national elections otherwise, could spell the end of American democracy.

My gratitude to Congressman Adam Schiff who sent me this article: