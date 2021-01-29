That a major national political party could be taken over by a self-serving racist autocrat and be supported by the vast majority of that party’s congressional caucus with little resistance is only part of what ails us nationally. We can look to the growth of right-wing media, to legitimate economic distress, a sense of powerlessness among large swaths of the nation, bigotry and hate to explain much of it. But, something else is going on that’s more basic – the vanquish of the Judaeo-Christian tradition of ethical monotheism.

I explain what I mean more completely in my blog posted at the Times of Israel – see https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-vanquish-of-ethical-monotheism-from-the-republican-party/