Watching with (admittedly) unbridled glee as President Biden issues executive orders reversing the most bigoted, oppressive, regressive, divisive, destructive, and illiberal policies of Donald Trump, I’m flabbergasted (though I shouldn’t be) by Trump’s Republican party sycophants’ crying foul that Biden is violating his campaign and inaugural pledge to unify the country. Right-wing pundits and members of Congress didn’t give President Biden even 48 hours of a honeymoon before charging that his executive actions represent a violation of his pledge. Unity, of course, doesn’t mean uniformity, and elections do have consequences, as Republicans reminded Democrats after Trump’s election.
Why the Senate shouldn’t follow through on its constitutional responsibility to try an impeached out-of-office president because it will upset his most ardent followers is also maddening. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it right when she told reporters this week: “The fact is, the [former] president of the United States committed an act of incitement of insurrection. I don’t think it’s very unifying to say, ‘oh, let’s just forget it and move on.’ That’s not how you unify.”
In the midst of multiple national crises, the urgent need to at last address the Covid pandemic (after 410,000 Americans are dead!), support financially states and cities as they struggle to care for the sick and those who have lost jobs and savings and who are food insecure, to address climate change, racial injustice, voting rights and voter suppression, and so much more IS to bring greater unity to the land.
Kerry Eleveld, a writer for Daily Kos, said that “If President Biden continues to rise to the moment, the unity he engenders may ultimately be less about winning GOP votes for his policies than it is about unifying some 65% of Americans against a factionalized but dangerous party of seditionists.”
That’s as good a definition of unity in these times as I think there is.
Go Joe! So many millions are with you.
Michael Rosove said:
Trump is guilty of having aided and abetted the insurrection on January 6th in violation of the Constitution. That’s clear, and most every Republican senator knows it. The only question is how many of them will fulfill their own obligation to honor the Constitution when it comes to their vote whether to convict. This is not a partisan issue, it is a Constitutional issue. No senator, Democrat or Republican, should vote with their hunch, their heart, their party, their worry over their own re-electability, or anything other than their vow to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Republicans who vote not to convict should know that they will be permanently recorded in infamy.
Al Zemsky said:
Amen, bro. When I now gaze at live shots of the White House, blood pressure and pulse remain as steady as the ship of state.