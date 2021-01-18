“High though his titles, proud his name, / Boundless his wealth as wish can claim; / Despite those titles, power, and pelf, / The wretch, concentred all in self, / Living, shall forfeit fair renown, / And, doubly dying, shall go down / To the vile dust from whence he sprung, / Unwept, unhonour’d, and unsung.”
-Walter Scott, novelist and poet (1771-1832)
Bert H. Deixler said:
Perfect
Sent from my iPhone
Barbara Mutterperl said:
Perfect.
Marsha Pinson said:
I fear he lies to himself even more than he lies to the rest of us and he believes his version of facts. He must be prohibited from ever holding office again.
Edward Weiner said:
Hi John,
It is obvious to whom you are referring, but I tried to research who Scott had in mind. I thought it might be George III. Nothing came up in the research. It appears that it was just a generic reference to aristocratic traitors.