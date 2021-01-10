On February 13, 2017, only weeks after Trump was inaugurated President, I wrote a blog about Trump’s mental condition and whether it ought to disqualify him as president.

I’m certainly not a prophet nor the son of a prophet in the sense of predicting the future or in any other way. That said, the biblical prophet displayed only the capacity (regarding predictions) to see reality clearly as it was, to project forward the consequences of that reality, and then to be able to predict doom based upon the moral failures of the present. In that sense, the psychologists, psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, political thinkers, historians, and friends of Trump that I cited characterized accurately who Donald Trump was and what America could expect going forward with him as President.

Nothing I said in that blog four years ago wasn’t true, and all of it has been borne out these past years and since the November election. Though I and many of us are shocked by what we’ve witnessed since the election, none of us should be surprised.

Trump, thankfully, will be gone from the White House on January 20, but we are hardly rid of him and his destructive, illiberal, autocratic, seditious, treasonous, anti-democratic, and anti-American presidency because he has infected his malignantly narcissistic toxicity into the hearts and minds of millions of followers who hail to him as their noble “leader.”

You can read my blog from four years ago here – https://rabbijohnrosove.wordpress.com/2017/02/13/should-trumps-mental-condition-disqualify-him-as-president/