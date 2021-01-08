Not only is Donald Trump arguably the worst president in American history, the number of negative adjectives that reporters, commentators, and columnists have used to describe him and the sycophants who enabled him over the years is stunning and a language tutorial. I’ve made a list of as many of these words that I can remember hearing and reading – if you know of others that I’ve missed, please write them for the record:

“Unprecedented, unique, lying, dishonest, deceptive, hypocritical, angry, aggressive, rage-filled, outrageous, arrogant, entitled, intolerant, insensitive, uncaring, indecent, hostile, hateful, ruthless, cruel, mean, malevolent, dystopian, base, low, abhorrent, cowardly, unworthy, manipulative, ignoble, shameful, deplorable, discreditable, reprehensible, sexist, racist, white supremacist, Islamophobic, homophobic, poisonous, toxic, evil, bad, amoral, immoral, ignominious, worst, catastrophic, calamitous, ruinous, disastrous, devastating, damaging, decrepit, egoistical, egotistical, narcissistic, unwell, nihilistic, delusional, self-serving, selfish, back-stabbing, double-crossing, unfaithful, faithless, sacrilegious, soulless, disloyal, two-faced, insincere, untrustworthy, duplicitous, corrupt, despicable, unpredictable, fraudulent, rancid, grievous, poisonous, cynical, appalling, destructive, profligate, licentious, reckless, degenerate, debauched, lecherous, imprudent, oppositional, argumentative, controversial, divisive, chaotic, unhinged, dysfunctional, incompetent, ignorant, stupid, clownish, irresponsible, unaccountable, failed, dangerous, criminal, murderous, extremist, seditious, traitorous, treasonous, illiberal, authoritarian, fascistic, anti-democratic, autocratic, un-American.”

Finally, on Twitter this week someone said he wished no longer to call him “President,” so I suggested that we simply call him “Trump,” for that name will forever embrace the above in history.