“To allow Trump to serve out his term, however brief it may be, puts the nation’s safety at risk, leaves our reputation as a democracy in tatters and evades the inescapable truth that the assault on Congress was an act of violent sedition aided and abetted by a lawless, immoral and terrifying president.”

-NY Times columnist Bret Stephens

I could not agree more!

Further, every Republican office holder in Congress or in the states who aided and abetted this lawless autocrat of a President over the last few years should be defeated handily at the polls in the next election.

Those who quietly acquiesced to Trump’s increasing bullying and mob-boss cruel leadership without standing up and saying “J’accuse” are accountable and responsible for what happened yesterday in Washington and for the carnage he has effected and promulgated throughout his presidency, including Senator Mitch McConnell, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, and numerous members of Congress. Nothing they say today can cleanse their moral palate.

Silence in the face of criminality and immorality is complicity. We Jews have learned this lesson over the course of our history. In a free America, hopefully we’ve relearned these lessons in the past year at the least.

Yesterday reminded me of Kristallnacht, November 9, 1938 in Germany when the Brownshirt Nazis attacked Jews, synagogues, shops, murdering and pillaging everywhere. It can happen here. It did yesterday.