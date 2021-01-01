Ring out false pride in place and blood, / The civic slander and the spite; / Ring in the love of truth and right, / Ring in the common love of good. -Alfred, Lord Tennyson
May you and yours be healthy in the New Year.
01 Friday Jan 2021
Sharon Mayer said:
Perfect quote for this eve!