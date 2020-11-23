My dear friend Andy Romanoff looks like a sage, and he is one in heart, mind and spirit. A professional photographer and story-teller, Andy created this 5-minute video that will inspire you and touch your heart. Enjoy and share it with others!
The Museums Are Closed – Life Goes on Dancing
23 Monday Nov 2020
Jane Jelenko said:
Thank you, John. This is truly heartening and beautiful.
panacam said:
Thank you for this John!
Andy
