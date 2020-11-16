The current system of electing an American president in which the Electoral College awards all delegates from each state to one candidate that wins the popular vote in that state distorts our politics, encourages campaigns to focus on a few unrepresentative states, and can defy the popular will of the nation to the interests of a few smaller states. The Electoral College determines who becomes President of the United States and does not function as a democratic institution. It’s time either to eliminate it entirely or to mitigate its deleterious effects on our democracy.

Two of the last six presidential elections were won in the Electoral College by candidates who did not win the popular vote (George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016). If this were to occur in any other nation, Americans would rise up and criticize those nations out of democratic outrage. But, we tolerate this assault on our own democracy here.

