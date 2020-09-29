My friend, Rabbi Ammi Hirsch of the Stephen S. Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan, gave what I believe is among the greatest sermons I have ever watched/heard in all my years on Kol Nidre, a sermon he calls “When God Weeps.” It is, without exaggeration, a sermon for this time – beautifully written, inspirational and powerful in message and delivery, important for individuals, for the Jewish people, and for the country in these treacherous times.

Do yourself the favor of watching and listening to what Ammi has to say.

Had I been in his Sanctuary, at his conclusion I would have stood for a thunderous ovation sparked by the lightning of his rhetoric, passion, delivery, and message.

L’shanah tovah u-v’riyah to you all.

See https://www.swfs.org/resources/senior-rabbis-messages/when-god-weeps/