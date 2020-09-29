My friend, Rabbi Ammi Hirsch of the Stephen S. Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan, gave what I believe is among the greatest sermons I have ever watched/heard in all my years on Kol Nidre, a sermon he calls “When God Weeps.” It is, without exaggeration, a sermon for this time – beautifully written, inspirational and powerful in message and delivery, important for individuals, for the Jewish people, and for the country in these treacherous times.
Do yourself the favor of watching and listening to what Ammi has to say.
Had I been in his Sanctuary, at his conclusion I would have stood for a thunderous ovation sparked by the lightning of his rhetoric, passion, delivery, and message.
L’shanah tovah u-v’riyah to you all.
See https://www.swfs.org/resources/senior-rabbis-messages/when-god-weeps/
LYNN GREENWALD said:
Thank you John! This is a voice that inspires hope if we heed it Lynn
Rogoff said:
I watched it all, John. Thank you.
I believe your best sermons were comparable.
pinsonvine@verizon.net said:
Thank you for sharing, John. Surely, one silver lining of the pandemic was the ability to “go” to a variety of synagogues for comfort, inspiration, and thought. Your praise is enough for me. I was also touched by Washington Hebrew’s Eliana Fischel, whose personal challenge with her newborn son became a sermon that was both particular and universal. I recall you gave one of those at WHC, too. Also, I heard a few of the remarkable sermons at Central Synagogue in NYC. This strange holiday season was enriched in many ways, as it was diminished in others.
Marsha