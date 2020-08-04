“The two-state idea is comatose until Trump is gone, and Netanyahu is gone, and Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, is gone — and then some. But it is no more “impossible” than was the fall of the Berlin Wall or the disappearance of the Soviet Union. “There is a distinction between a coma and being dead,” Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the nonprofit advocacy group J Street, told me.”



Roger Cohen’s op-ed (NYT July 31, 2020) is an important piece. If you are not yet persuaded that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is more possible than a one-state solution (per Peter Beinart) then Roger will persuade you that 2-states is and must be for the sake of both the Jewish people and the Palestinians.