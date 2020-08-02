The recent interview with Seth Rogen on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” was intended to promote Rogen’s new film, “An American Pickle.” However, Rogen’s comments about Israel and what he learned in religious school and left-wing Zionist summer camp upset a lot of American Jews and Israelis while reflecting the conundrum of millennial and boomer American Jews in our relationship with the Jewish State.

I offer a response to Seth and others in the millennial generation as well as Generation X, Z and Baby Boomers in my blog at the Times of Israel.

See – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/a-response-to-seth-rogen-2/