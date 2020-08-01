In my former blog-post “The Simple Act of Voting will Determine the Election on November 3rd,” I indicated dates for mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the November 3, 2020 election that are incorrect. Please look at this site for the correct information:

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail/vbm-nov2020-general-election/#vote-by-mail

Note as well that the Trump administration’s cynical efforts to disrupt mail delivery through the United States Postal Service (already happening) needs to be watched carefully going forward. If matters to not improve, it is possible to fill out and sign your vote-by-mail ballots and deliver them personally to your polling place on November 3 without necessarily having to wait in line. That way, at the least, you will know that your vote will be counted.

If you forwarded my earlier blog to friends, please forward this one as well. Thanks and apologies.