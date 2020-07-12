There are four moving musical videos within the article (link below).

After the musicians play so beautifully, they all go down on their knees in an attitude of prayer and solidarity against racism and injustice and in affirmation of Black Lives Matter.

The musicians are Anthony McGill (clarinet), Allison Loggins-Hull (flute), Laurence Brownlee (voice), and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Annapolis Symphony Academy, The Northwest School in Seattle, Washington, and Antigua & Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra.

https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2020/06/15/clarinetist-anthony-mcgill