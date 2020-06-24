On June 11, I wrote in my Times of Israel blog to ask JNF-Israel not to evict the Sumarin Family from its home of 50 years in Silwan just South of Jerusalem’s Old City Walls. This is a matter of fairness and justice.

Here is that blog – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/jnf-israel-dont-uproot-the-sumarin-family-from-its-home-in-silwan/ It in I explain the issue and list a number of articles in the Israeli press that goes into greater depth.

Here is a short video that interviews the Sumarin family.

I ask you now to sign the petition lending your own support for the Sumarin family that has lived in its home for more than 50 years. I also ask you to forward this blog with your own request through your social media to ask others to sign the petition.

Many thanks in advance.

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/prevent-the-eviction-of-the-sumarin-family