On June 30th, 2020, Israeli courts are scheduled to hear the final appeal of a case in which JNF-Israel through its subsidiary organization Himanuta will seek to evict the Palestinian Sumarin family from its long-time home in Silwan, East Jerusalem only steps south of the Old City walls.

I posted at the Times of Israel a blog that gives a fuller explanation including background articles, a suggested email protest text, and email addresses at JNF-Israel where you can join me in protesting the JNF actions to expel this family of 18 from its long-time home.

If you feel as I do that this is a gross injustice, please follow through and email your own letter of protest – see https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/jnf-israel-dont-uproot-the-sumarin-family-from-its-home-in-silwan/