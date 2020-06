My friend and colleague, Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, the Senior Rabbi of the Stephen S. Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan, spoke with eloquence and power on Friday evening from his congregation’s bimah by zoom about George Floyd’s death and justice.

The link to Ammi’s 25-minute sermon is below, or you can read a pdf of it by clicking at the lower right on the screen.

https://www.swfs.org/resources/senior-rabbis-messages/george-floyd/