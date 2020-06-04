It’s often difficult for American Jews to focus our attention on anything other than the multiple crises facing the United States today. However, there’s another crisis that has been growing over the past few years within the liberal American Jewish community that needs our attention, our relationship with the State of Israel.

I have posted a blog at the Times of Israel that addresses this here:

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/a-growing-crisis-in-the-american-jewish-community/ .

Here is a link to the Webinar in which Rabbi Stanley Davids and I spoke on Leil Shavuot before Temple Sinai of Oakland, California. The Webinar itself – https://oaklandsinai.box.com/s/cg17caiw971ino5ls9xhxofy5qkau6ly