An umbrella organization’s heated election shows how right-wing, bigoted assessments of ‘Jewishness’ are becoming normalized in our community.

By Mik Moore – May 11, 2020

Though the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP) wields limited power, it’s leadership has a voice allegedly representing the organized American Jewish community, but that voice over the years has increasingly not represented the mainstream of the American Jewish community with respect to Israel, the occupation, and the settlement enterprise in the West Bank.

This year, the long-time right-wing, male, and hawkish Chair of the Board, Malcolm Hoenlein, retired and the Chair of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid society, Dianne Lob, a finance executive at the investment management firm AllianceBernstein, was elected COP’s new Board Chair. That election did not sit well with Morton Klein, the one-man extremist right-wing Islamophobic leader of the Zionist Organization of America, who challenged Lob’s election.

This article in 972+ presents a fair overview of the politics inside the COP that reflects the schisms within the organized American Jewish community.

https://www.972mag.com/conference-presidents-american-jews-islamophobia/