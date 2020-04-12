“Bosch,” Amazon’s retro-noir contemporary police drama set in Los Angeles, starring Titus Welliver as hard-driving LAPD detective Harry Bosch, is one of our favorite series, adapted from the Harry Bosch novel series written by Michael Connelly.

My son David, a social media producer at Amazon Prime, wrote and directed this funny teaser focusing on “Detective Coltrane.” David appears ala “Alfred Hitchcock” twice (he sits at a table and walks in front of the dog). Enjoy!

https://twitter.com/boschamazon/status/1249004782775234567?s=21