“Bosch,” Amazon’s retro-noir contemporary police drama set in Los Angeles, starring Titus Welliver as hard-driving LAPD detective Harry Bosch, is one of our favorite series, adapted from the Harry Bosch novel series written by Michael Connelly.
My son David, a social media producer at Amazon Prime, wrote and directed this funny teaser focusing on “Detective Coltrane.” David appears ala “Alfred Hitchcock” twice (he sits at a table and walks in front of the dog). Enjoy!
https://twitter.com/boschamazon/status/1249004782775234567?s=21
panacam said:
Good and funny! How nice❤️
William Simon said:
This is GREAT John. And as a big Bosch fan I will be excited to see this new season… Thanks. Bill
Eleanor Barr said:
That was an awesome trailer! Way to go David! Jim and I loved it! We are big Bosch fans.
Ruth W. Rose said:
Loved it.
Paul Klein said:
I’m a big Bosch fan, and David’s video was great. Coltrane was for John I assume, as
Bosch/Connelly is a jazz aficionado.
Eileen said:
So proud of David!!! Can’t wait to watch it.