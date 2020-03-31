Erik Larson writes about Winston Churchill’s first year in office when Great Britain stood virtually alone against Nazi Germany and its cities were pounded by a ferocious bombing campaign. Larson says that Churchill worked around the clock, told citizens the truth about the risks they faced, and inspired them with moving speeches and his personal conduct.

Larson’s book is The Splendid and the Vile – A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz when 45,000 English were killed in bombing raids by the Nazis.

This 28-minute interview elucidates the character of one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century and stands in stark contrast to America’s national leadership today. I recommend that you listen not only to be inspired by Churchill’s leadership, but to be instructed about Trump’s failures. Having said this, it’s important to emphasize that we are, indeed, seeing great leadership during this crisis by many of our nation’s governors and mayors.

https://www.npr.org/2020/03/30/823868305/winston-churchill-fearless-leadership-in-times-of-crisis