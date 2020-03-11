Dear Friends:

If you have voted Reform in the World Zionist Congress elections already. Thank you. If members of your extended household have also voted – GREAT! If you or they have not voted (every Jew over the age of 18 is eligible to vote), I ask you to vote now for “Reform” in the World Zionist Congress election.

Here is the link to register and vote – www.ZionistElection.org – Simply follow all prompts (The Reform and Reconstructionist slate is #2). It will take you 90 seconds to register and vote. The $7.50 charge (over 30 years – $5 under 30 years) is an administrative charge only. Please forward this to your children and grandchildren over the age of 18.

I am a candidate for the Congress and I hope to be a delegate in the next World Zionist Congress in October in Jerusalem.

Your vote for the Reform ticket is an important way to influence policies in line with our liberal Jewish values in the WZC (religious pluralism, democracy, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, a shared society with Arab Israeli citizens) and to assure funding for the Reform movement’s rabbis, congregations, and social justice causes in the State of Israel.

Please click on the link now and vote. I thank you in advance.

John