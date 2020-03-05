George Will reflected the early feminist phrase when describing Joe Biden’s experience and his approach to political problem solving and governing.
“[Joe] Biden has twice experienced an agony that has become relatively rare but until recently in the human story was commonplace, that of a parent burying a child. This might be related to his approach to politics as an arena of transactions, not of ever-impending tragedies. Such emotional maturity is a prerequisite for restoring national equilibrium.”
George Will – The Washington Post, “Sensible Americans might be saved from dismay in November” – March 4, 2020
Anne Brener said:
That’s it John. That’s exactly why I choose him unequivocally over Sanders ( not the only reason). Jen and I miss you and love you.
On Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 5:51 AM Rabbi John Rosove’s Blog wrote:
> rabbijohnrosove posted: ” George Will reflected the early feminist phrase > when describing Joe Biden’s experience and his approach to political > problem solving and governing. “[Joe] Biden has twice experienced an > agony that has become relatively rare but until recently in th” >