George Will reflected the early feminist phrase when describing Joe Biden’s experience and his approach to political problem solving and governing.
 
“[Joe] Biden has twice experienced an agony that has become relatively rare but until recently in the human story was commonplace, that of a parent burying a child. This might be related to his approach to politics as an arena of transactions, not of ever-impending tragedies. Such emotional maturity is a prerequisite for restoring national equilibrium.”
 
George Will – The Washington Post, “Sensible Americans might be saved from dismay in November” – March 4, 2020