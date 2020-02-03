Listen carefully to the State of the Union tomorrow night. Trump will no doubt brag about the economy, but a quick look at the facts will show not only that he rode the coat-tails of the Obama recovery, and he failed to meet his own benchmarks for success, lowered taxes for the wealthiest while plunging the country into $1 trillion of debt, and gave millions in subsides to soy farmers because of the negative impact of his trade wars with China.

This article in The Raw Story by David Cay Boyle Johnston (an American Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist and specialist in economics and tax issues) spells it out clearly and persuasively.

Hopefully, whoever the Democratic challenger to Trump will be, he/she will pull the veil off the Trump economic charade and give the country the truth.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/02/here-are-the-hard-numbers-that-show-trumps-economy-is-nothing-to-brag-about/