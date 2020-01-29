This deal isn’t a peace plan. It’s a cruel sham of a deal because only one side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the most extreme right-wing position in Israel, is represented and there was no attempt to engage with Palestinian national aspirations. It isn’t a “pro-Israel” position either because the deal, if implemented, will not bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians, nor justice for the Palestinians, or enhanced security for both Israel and the Palestinians, nor the continuation of Israeli democracy. This deal pushes the two parties inevitably towards more conflict and violence.

See my complete statement on my blog at the Times of Israel https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-deal-of-the-century-is-a-cruel-sham-deal/