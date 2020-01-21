I am a candidate on the Reform and Reconstructionist Slate for the upcoming World Zionist Congress. You can now vote “Reform” in the World Zionist Congress. Here is the link to register and vote – www.ZionistElection.org – follow all prompts. It will take you 90 seconds. The $7.50 charge is an administrative charge only.



What is the World Zionist Congress?

The World Zionist Congress (WZC) is the World Zionist Organization’s (WZO) legislative body (the parliament of the Jewish people) that meets every five years in Jerusalem. The Congress is the only body in which all of World Jewry is represented democratically, and, therefore, is our only American Jewish democratic opportunity to influence Israeli society. The larger our vote in this election the more influence we will have and the more funds our Israeli Reform movement will receive.

What do the World Zionist Congress (WZC) and World Zionist Organization (WZO) do?

The WZC determines policy in Israel, designates its course of action, and chooses the leadership of the World Zionist Organization.

The WZC makes decisions that affect the status of Reform and progressive Jews in Israel and across the world.

The WZO allocates considerable funding available to Progressive Reform Jews in Israel.

Our Israeli Reform movement (called “The Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism – IMPJ”) currently receives $4 million annually based on our success in the last WZC election five years ago. If we increase our presence in the WZC with a larger vote total this year in the American Zionist delegation we can increase funding to our Israel Reform movement, our Reform congregations and social justice programs fighting on behalf of religious pluralism, conversion rights, women’s and LGBTQ rights, justice for asylum seekers, a two-state solution, and a shared society with Israeli-Arab citizens.

I’m proud of the strength and diversity of the Reform and Reconstructionist Slate, and I’m asking you to help me get out the vote and support egalitarianism, pluralism, and peace in Israel.

As a candidate on the slate, I will have the opportunity to travel to Israel and be a delegate to the World Zionist Congress in October 2020.

You can read the Reform and Reconstructionist Judaism platform here.

Polls are open NOW through March 11, 2020. Please vote and ask every Jew in your household over the age of 18 to vote along with you.

Thank you in advance.

Rabbi John Rosove

#VoteReformWZC – www.ZionistElection.org