Sam Millner, a Junior at Columbia University in New York City studying international relations and francophone studies, is a Zionist activist on campus. He encounters daily anti-Israel and anti-Semitic students and faculty.

Sam grew up in my synagogue, Temple Israel of Hollywood in Los Angeles, and we’ve stayed in touch over the years. When he told me what he was experiencing at Columbia, I asked him to write it down and promised that I would post it with his permission on my Times of Israel Blog.

You can read his account here – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/a-zionist-students-account-at-columbia-university/ .