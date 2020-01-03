Dear

I along with the American Reform movement are dismayed that the Rabbi of the Kotel confiscated a Torah scroll brought to the Kotel by Women of the Wall for their monthly Rosh Hodesh prayer service in order to deny them the right to pray and read Torah at the holiest site in Judaism.

I join Women of the Wall in demanding that this Torah scroll be returned to them without condition immediately. In a democratic Israel, the Rabbi of the Wall’s behavior is unacceptable and contrary to the rights of Klal Yisrael to pray at the Wall.

Sincerely,

John L. Rosove – Emeritus Rabbi, Temple Israel of Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Please put your name as a signatory and send this letter to the following

bnetanyahu@KNESSET.GOV.IL – Prime Minister Netanyahu

ravhakotel@thekotel.org – Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Kotel

info@atlanta.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Atlanta

info@boston.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Boston

info@chicago.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Chicago

consular.dep@houston.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Houston

info@losangeles.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Los Angeles

info@miami.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Miami

consular@newyork.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in New York

info@sanfrancisco.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in San Francisco

info@washington.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Washington, DC

info@montreal.mfa.gov.il– Consulate in Montreal, Canada

info@ottawa.mfa.gov.il- Consulate in Ottawa, Canada

consular@toronto.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in Toronto, Canada

info@london.mfa.gov.il – Consulate in the UK