Dear Friends,

I am a candidate on the Reform and Reconstructionist Slate for the upcoming World Zionist Congress.

If you’re not familiar, the World Zionist Congress is the World Zionist Organization’s legislative body (the parliament of the Jewish people) that meets every five years in Jerusalem. The Congress is the only body in which all of World Jewry is represented democratically, and, therefore, is our only democratic opportunity to influence Israeli society. It determines policy in Israel, designates its course of action, and chooses the leadership of the World Zionist Organization. Most importantly, the Congress makes decisions that affect the status of Reform and progressive Jews in Israel and across the world and allocates considerable funding available to Progressive Jews in Israel, to our Reform Congregations and social justice programs fighting on behalf of religious pluralism, women’s and LGBTQ rights, justice for asylum seekers, and a shared society with Israeli-Arab citizens.

I’m proud of the strength and diversity of the Reform and Reconstructionist Slate and I’m asking you to help me get out the vote. Best of all, as a candidate on the slate, I could have the opportunity to travel to Israel and be a delegate to the World Zionist Congress in October 2020. You can also read our platform here.

We are now just about 3 weeks away from the opening of the elections (January 21-March 11, 2020) and your vote is critical to maintaining a large Reform and Reconstructionist presence. Once voting opens on January 21st, you’ll be able to place your register and place your vote at the same time on-line (it will take no more than 90 seconds) for the Reform and Reconstructionist Slate here. You’ll be able to see my name on the ballot. I ask you to vote for me and all the delegates listed.

For more information, please visit ARZA.org and check out their Facebook page and/or Instagram page to stay up-to-date with voting information and additional ways to help spread the word.

Thank you so much!

I will be checking back with you when voting begins on January 21.

Rabbi John Rosove

#VoteReformWZC