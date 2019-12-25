“Sanders embodies the double consciousness that’s begun to plague progressive Jews and reflects the community’s greatest anxiety”

Batya Ungar-Sargon of Haaretz presents a thoughtful overview of what progressive Jews and Zionists are dealing with vis a vis Bernie Sanders and our politics in relationship to Israel.

In my new book Why Israel [and its Future] Matters – Letters of a Liberal Rabbi to his Children and the Millennial Generation with an Afterword by Daniel and David Rosove (New Jersey: Ben Yehuda Press, 2019) I address virtually all these issues. The book is available on Amazon.com.

From Batya’s article –

“Rather than an anti-Zionist fringe, Sanders represents Jewish Zionists – especially liberal or progressive Zionists – who have become uncomfortable with their Zionism (and even their Jewishness) in progressive spaces yet remain unfree to desist from it.

Sanders embodies the double consciousness that’s begun to plague progressive Jews, who can neither defend Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians nor imagine a world without a Jewish state. It’s the discomfort of liberal Zionists that Sanders seems to stand for – which is why he makes Jews uncomfortable. He embodies the community’s greatest anxiety in our current political moment: Are things bad enough for us that we can expect the same justice we demand for everyone else?”

