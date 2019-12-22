As Hanukah arrives tonight, the Jewish world celebrates the festival of light. The greeting we offer each other is Chag orim sameach – Happy festival of light!
Elizabeth Kubler-Ross said:
“People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.”
We are each tested every day. We can allow our light to shine as we emphasize the good and ethical between us and in our nation, or we can allow light to be obscured by the evil and wrong-doing of others.
Our country is experiencing a dark season. Hanukah reminds us that it is our Jewish task to kindle light and be activists for the good.
Chag orim sameach!