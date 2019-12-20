Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism and his impeachment have stirred questions about the current state of anti-Semitism in America. I recommend reading the two articles below.

1. “‘Jew coup’: The anti-Semitic conspiracy theories surrounding Trump’s impeachment – Times of Israel, December 19

Jewish leaders worry over a backlash, as anti-Semites spread notion that a cabal of Jews is trying to oust the US President

“Certainly, I’ve been concerned about rising levels of anti-Semitism in the Trump White House, and by extension, in the Republican Party,” said veteran civil rights activist Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center.

The right-wing television host Glenn Beck recently aired a program in which he depicted George Soros, a wealthy Jewish financier often at the heart of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, as the “puppet master in Ukraine.”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/jew-coup-the-anti-semitic-conspiracy-theories-surrounding-trumps-impeachment/

“Can U.S. Jews Be Protected by Trump, a President Who Spouts Contempt for Jews?” – By Rabbi Eric Yoffie – Haaretz, December 19

Should Jews rattled by shooting attacks be grateful for Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism, when days earlier he unleashed a barrage of insults against them? What if it means sacrificing free speech on Israel and Palestine?

https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-can-u-s-jews-be-protected-by-a-president-who-spouts-contempt-for-jews-1.8289171