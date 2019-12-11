Two months ago, GVWire Media in Fresno, California hosted a controversial speaker, Alison Weir, who spoke about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her appearance at Clovis Community College enraged many in the Jewish community.

GVWire reported some of the Jewish community’s reactions (August 30, 2019):

“The Anti-Defamation League, one of the Jewish groups criticizing the visit, called Weir an anti-Semite based on past comments she has made. Weir has been condemned by the ADL and others for having her writing appear on sites considered to be run by white supremacists.

In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League describes Weir as a propagandist who ‘routinely employs classic anti-Semite tropes’ and ‘likens Israeli policies to those of Nazis.’

Seth Brysk, ADL regional director, said, ‘People of conscience have a responsibility to use our rights to challenge and confront anti-Semitic and otherwise bigoted invective.’”

The head of GVWire called my colleague, Rabbi Rick Winer of Temple Beth Israel in Fresno, and requested someone who Rabbi Winer believed could address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with far greater balance, fairness, and nuance. Rabbi Winer recommended me.

I spoke at the Clovis Community College in Fresno, hosted by GVWire, on December 9. My address is posted on the GVWire Media Facebook page. I invite you to watch and listen – https://www.facebook.com/GVWire/videos/1417260871759225/