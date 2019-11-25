Former director of Israel’s Shin Bet security service Ami Ayalon writes:

“I was part of Israel’s defense community for decades as a combatant, as commander of the navy and as head of the Shin Bet security service. I lost friends in battle. I sent soldiers to war — some of whom never returned. These experiences are what lead me to clearly state: Continuing the occupation [of the West Bank Palestinians] is the single greatest threat to Israel’s safety, and to our existence as a democracy.”

