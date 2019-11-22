“When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents…is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity–to join in the cry of danger to liberty–to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion–to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day–It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”

Alexander Hamilton, quoted by David Remnick in “Impeachment Whirlwind,” The New Yorker, November 25, 2019, p. 21.