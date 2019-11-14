In watching the congressional impeachment hearings yesterday, I was reminded of this statement by the writer P.J. O’Rourke:
“No drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we’re looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn’t test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed, and love of power.”
Marsha Pinson said:
LOVE the quote. Admitted illiteracy—almost proudly so—is shocking in our elected officials. Stay tuned.
Dr. Julie R. Korenberg said:
It is of interest to consider whether there are simple antipodes of guiding principles for a good life of the individual or of society. It has been said that if kindness were pervasive, all else would fall into place.
Applied here, we can see and be repulsed by greed monetarily and emotionally, can understand power as a subset of greed, even when all agree on its use for good. Stupidity or ignorance both do not affect others unless combined with greed, although one can deplore them as embodying unfulfilled greed.
Do we celebrate their antipodes in ourselves or others? What are the antipodes?
Does kindness replace the need for God in life?
Is it the universal antipode, and thereby, single simplifying goal?
JRK