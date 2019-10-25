“The settlers of Yitzhar beat me with crowbars and threw a stone at my head that split open the skin. Then they set fire to the olive groves.”

Do read Isaac Johnston’s report of the attack near Yitzhar upon Rabbis for Human Rights demonstrators. My synagogue’s immediate past youth director was one of those attacked. Thankfully, she survived with only minor injuries.

This is a perfect example of sinat chinam – “baseless hatred” that the rabbis explained was the cause of the destruction of the 2nd Temple by Rome in 70 CE.