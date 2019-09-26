Cantor Evan Kent, Rabbi Andrea London, Rabbi John Rosove, and Rabbi David Teutsch write:

“So much is at stake in this New Year. Both in the United States and in Israel, so many of the core Jewish and democratic values we hold dear are being challenged. We have seen a rise in acts of violence committed in the name of hate and discrimination. We have seen leaders use inflammatory rhetoric to stoke fear, create divisions, and exacerbate conflict. We have seen core principles of tolerance, equality, diversity, and justice under threat. As Jews we object to the use of lashon hara and rehilut, evil speech, as efforts to demean and divide.”

