Israelis remind Netanyahu he’s a mortal politician, not a king. That may save their democracy and any last chance of peace.

By Roger Cohen – NY Times Op-ed, September 18, 2019

“He was desperate and he has come up short. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bared his inner being in the run-up to the Israeli election — promising to annex much of the West Bank, inciting hatred against Israeli Arabs, railing about plots against him — only to find that Israelis may have had enough.”

Read the entire op-ed – as well-stated as any we will read – here

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/18/opinion/netanyahu-israel-election.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage