Given the contentious nature of public debate in this pre-election year and in light of the presidency of Donald Trump, my own synagogue and the American Reform Jewish movement have been challenged about the nature of our speech and activism.

What ought we to be saying and when should we be saying it especially during the High Holiday season? Should we as a synagogue community speak collectively about the great challenges confronting our nation in the area of health care, economic justice, criminal justice reform, the poor, women’s and LGBTQ rights, racism, immigration, religious minorities, civil rights, climate change, war, and peace?

For my complete blog at the Times of Israel – see https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-torah-is-political-rabbis-ought-to-be-too/