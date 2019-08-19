Rabbi Eric Yoffie, a regular columnist for the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz and President Emeritus of the Union for Reform Judaism, sends his articles to those who subscribe to his list before they are published in Haaretz.

Rabbi Yoffie is among the most astute commentators on Israeli politics and affairs and Israel’s relationship to America and the American Jewish community. I read every issue carefully because of his clear thinking and carefully researched writing.

You can sign up for his newsletter by going to ericyoffie.com. On the right side of the homepage is a box marked “Subscribe to our mailing list,” with simple instructions.

A disclaimer – Eric is a friend. He did not ask me to promote his newsletter. It was my decision to do so.

Do yourself a favor and subscribe.