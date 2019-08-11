The Promised – a podcast recorded in Tel Aviv by 3 thoughtful left-of-center Israelis – did a search of over 7000 on-line Israeli election ads and found almost no mention of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by any political party platform except one. These commentators suggest that the occupation may be more of an issue in the 2020 American elections than the Israeli election should the American far left-wing Jewish organization Ifnotnow succeed in making it so.

