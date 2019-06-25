Rabbi John Rosove writes, “Richard was a once-in-a-generation rabbinic leader whose influence cut across denominational lines. His kindness is legion, his joyfulness ever-flowing, and his love for his family, friends, colleagues, the Jewish people and humankind a model for us all.”
In Memorial: Rabbi Richard N. Levy, J Street
25 Tuesday Jun 2019
Eileen Horowitz said:
Dear John,So sorry for your personal loss and for the loss the Jewish world has suffered with Richard’s passing. I was blessed to get glimpses of his greatness while working at HUC. He was a one in a million.With love,Eileen Eileen Horowitz “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” Maya Angelou
Perryne Anker said:
Beautiful and so fitting.
Perryne
