If you are confused about what is happening in Israel and why PM Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition for the first time in Israeli history, you are not alone.

The inability of PM Netanyahu to emerge yet again as PM rested, at least on the surface, due to the refusal of Liberman (the former Bibi ally and Defense Minister) to join Bibi’s coalition. But, it reflects a fissure in the Israeli right that might spell the end of the dominance of Netanyahu in Israeli politics.

This piece by Meron Rapoport describes well the dynamics that are causing instability within the Israeli right-wing.