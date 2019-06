I respond in this 10 minutes of Torah through the Reform Movement’s website to Dr. Ruhama Weiss, Ph.D. the director of the Blaustein Center for Pastoral Counseling at HUC-JIR in Jerusalem.

See link to both Dr. Weiss’s piece and my response at http://bit.ly/2HRPzMi

This post originally appeared on ReformJudaism.org and is part of “Ten Minutes of Torah” http://www.reformjudaism.org/sign-receive-ten-minutes-torah